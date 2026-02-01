Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films right now, and the wait just got harder than ever. Recently, SS Rajamouli unveiled the release date, making it official that the magnum opus is hitting theaters on April 7, 2027. So, we’ll have to wait over a year to see what Rajamouli has cooked up for all movie buffs. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, the film is set to be a sure-shot visual spectacle with the potential to set new box-office records.

Back in November 2025, the first look teaser for the film was released online, leaving everyone jaw-dropped. It hinted at a visual extravaganza, drawing on an interesting Indian mythological concept. Just like Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli’s next is likely to offer a unique experience on the big screen, and needless to say, it will set cash registers ringing.

Varanasi poised to register an earth-shattering start

Varanasi is already generating immense buzz, and by the time it releases, the excitement will be at its peak. Irrespective of reviews and word of mouth, the film will register an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office, and keep no doubts, the 300 crore milestone looks well within reach on day 1. Yes, you read that right! The upcoming magnum opus is likely to score 300 crore gross or more on its opening day globally.

Ready to become Mahesh Babu’s highest-grosser on day 1

Both in India and overseas, SS Rajamouli is a big draw, making 300 crores a comfortable target to achieve for Varanasi on day 1. With such a potential start, the film will comfortably surpass Mahesh Babu’s highest-grosser on the first day itself. For those who don’t know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is Mahesh’s highest-grossing film of all time, with a lifetime collection of 225.06 crore gross.

So, it looks certain that the upcoming biggie will be Mahesh Babu’s highest-grossing film and his debut 300 crore global grosser on the first day itself.

More about the film

Varanasi also stars Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj in key roles. It is produced by K. L. Narayana and S. S. Karthikeya under the banners of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. It is reportedly mounted on an estimated budget of 1300 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 17: Needs 4.51 Crore More To Surpass Profit Of Kollywood’s First Super Hit Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News