Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 is a box office success. It will conclude its second weekend with an official entry into the 300 crore club. Unfortunately, the epic war action drama will miss an entry into the top 10 highest second weekends of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

How much will Border 2 earn in its second weekend?

There is little competition at the box office as Dhurandhar is nearing its saturation. On the other hand, Mardaani 3 has opened to mixed reviews, so there’s nothing to worry about. Border 2 began its second weekend on a promising note, collecting 12.53 crores on Friday. It enjoyed a further jump of 61% on Saturday as another 20.17 crores were added to the kitty.

So far, 32.70 crores have been added to the second weekend. A good jump should be witnessed today, crossing the 25 crore mark. With that, the 2nd weekend total will land within the 60 crore range.

Border 2 vs top 10 second weekend collections in Bollywood!

Last year, we witnessed Dhurandhar and Chhaava setting new milestones in their second weekend at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the streak of success will be broken as Border 2 will miss its entry into the top 10 2nd weekends in the history of Hindi cinema. It needed a minimum of 71.12 crores+ to beat Aamir Khan’s 2016 release Dangal. The target will be out of reach with a margin of over 10 crores.

Check out the top 10 second weekends of Hindi films at the box office (India net collection):

Dhurandhar: 146.60 crores Chhaava: 140.72 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 128 crores Stree 2: 93.85 crores Gadar 2: 90.47 crores Animal: 87.56 crores Jawan: 82.46 crores Baahubali 2: 80.75 crores Saiyaara: 74.5 crores Dangal: 71.12 crores

