Dangal star Zaira Wasim surprised everyone after posting pictures of herself signing the Nikahnama. This might surprise you, but yes, the actress is now married at the age of 24. Zaira is best known for her work in The Sky is Pink, Secret Superstar, and Dangal.

In the highly successful biopic film, which features Aamir Khan as her on-screen father, Zaira portrayed the role of Young Geeta. While she mostly stepped away from the spotlight following her commendable Bollywood roles, Zaira’s unexpected Instagram post has fans buzzing about her surprise wedding.

Fans Shower Love On Zaira Wasim’s Marriage Post

On her official Instagram account, Zaira posted two pictures along with the caption, “Qubool hai x3.” The first picture features her seemingly signing the Nikahnama with her hands filled with Mehendi.

In the second image, Zaira is seen looking at the moon alongside her newlywedded husband. Soon after Zaira Wasim posted the photo on her Instagram, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on the actress. A fan noted how the actress’ journey inspired her and called Zaira a ‘queen’.

“Leaving everything for Allah is a rare kind of strength, and you’ve shown it beautifully. Your journey inspires me every day. May this new chapter bring you peace, joy, and every blessing you deserve queen you are phenomenal,” the user wrote.

Another user cited her husband as the lucky one, as the former Bollywood star decided to be with him for the rest of her life. “Just wow, what a lucky guy he might be,” they wrote.

Is Anything Known About Zaira Wasim’s Husband?

As of now, Zaira is yet to disclose the name or face of her husband. The Dangal star has also not tagged her partner in the Instagram post about their nikah. This indicates that Zaira may be trying to keep things personal right now and has seemingly no interest in making her personal life public immediately. However, in the days to come, the audience can expect more social media posts from her, potentially revealing the identity of her husband.

