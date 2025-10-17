Fans of Indian mystery dramas are in for a treat as they will soon get a chance to enter the world of Baramulla. Set against the backdrop of the snow-covered, slow-paced city of the same name in Kashmir, the film blends elements of the supernatural, mystery, and drama, promising an edge-of-your-seat experience.

Written and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Article 370, with a story by Aditya Dhar and co-produced with Lokesh Dhar of B62 studios, Baramulla marks a powerful collaboration between two distinct cinematic voices. It stars Manav Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Sayyad and Bhasha Sumbli as Gulnaar.

When & Where To Stream Baramulla?

The film will premiere on Netflix on November 7, 2025. It will mark the second partnership between Netflix and B62 Studios, following the success of the rom-com Dhoom Dhaam. Together with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the OTT giant will deliver a film that stands out for its originality and bold vision. The film will showcase the Kashmir valley, the strife, and turmoil in a land with many forces at play, both in this world and beyond.

What Is Baramulla About?

Tucked away in a serene snow-clad valley lies Baramulla, a seemingly quiet town where myths and whispers blur the line between truth and legend. But when a young boy vanishes without a trace, the disappearance sets off a series of events that begin to expose dark secrets buried beneath its tranquil surface.

Into this tense landscape arrives DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a newly transferred Kashmiri officer assigned to investigate a string of missing children. As he moves into a decaying house with his family, shadows from his past begin to resurface. What starts as a police investigation soon turns into a haunting personal reckoning, a descent into a world where the natural and the supernatural intertwine, testing Ridwaan’s faith, his sanity, and the fragile calm of a town on the edge. Will DSP Ridwaan figure out all the powers at play, or will his quest for answers go unsolved?

What Did The Team Behind Baramulla Say About The Film?

Speaking about the movie, director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared, “With a genre-bending film like Baramulla, we wanted to tell a story rooted in emotion but elevated by tension and the supernatural. Kashmir is not just the setting; it’s a living, breathing character that shapes every moment and every mystery. We hope the audience across the world feels the pulse of the valley and the humanity at the heart of this journey.”

Producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar added, “After Dhoom Dhaam, reuniting with Netflix and Jio Studios for Baramulla felt like a natural next step. We are also reuniting with Aditya Suhas Jambhale after he directed Article 370. This film ventures into a genre space rarely explored in Indian cinema where drama meets supernatural mystery. It’s thrilling, emotional, and unconventional. As producers, we have always been drawn to stories that defy the rules of mainstream storytelling, and Baramulla does exactly that. It’s a film that challenges, surprises, and stays with you long after it ends, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

With its distinctive blend of genres, emotionally resonant storytelling, and the commanding presence of Manav Kaul, Baramulla is poised to redefine the contours of the Indian thriller. Mysterious, haunting, and profoundly human, the film promises an immersive cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

