The third season of Netflix India’s acclaimed, International Emmy-winning true crime drama series, Delhi Crime, is set to hit the screens very soon. Delhi Crime season 3 will see Shefali Shah returning as Madam Sir and facing off against Huma Qureshi’s Badi Didi. The new season will feature two forces standing on either side of the law, locked in a chase that spans the nation and exposes the unsettling realities lurking beneath society’s surface.

When Will Delhi Crime Season 3 Arrive On Netflix?

Advertisement

The true crime series will return to Netflix on November 13, 2025. In the new season, Madam Sir and her fearless team will be drawn into their biggest and most disturbing case, one that will not only shake the capital but the entire nation. At the heart of the case is Badi Didi, a cold-blooded kingpin who builds her empire by preying on the futures of young girls.

When an abandoned infant is discovered, it sets off a deadly chain of events, unmasking the horrifying underworld of human trafficking and launching a relentless manhunt that spans the country and beyond. The line between justice and vengeance blurs in a season that promises to be darker, grittier, and more haunting than ever before.

What Did Shefali Shah & Huma Qureshi Say About Delhi Crime Season 3?

Shefali Shah, reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, shared, “Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Her significance, both to me and in today’s times, has only grown stronger in my eyes. Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders, but also exists in the shadow of everyday society. Human trafficking isn’t the act of a few; it’s the symptom of a society that looks the other way. But Vartika, true to who she is, keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving just one life from the clutches of this murky world.”

Huma Qureshi, who joins the franchise as Meena, added, “Playing a negative role, especially of a character like Meena, was a powerful yet unsettling experience. She’s shaped by trauma, yet wields immense control; she’s a woman who’s both victim and perpetrator.. That’s what drew me to Delhi Crime: its honesty. It never glorifies or sensationalises. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths that often hide in plain sight.”

More About Delhi Crime Season 3

Tanuj Chopra returns to direct Delhi Crime S3. In addition to Shefali and Human, the show features Rasika Dugal (as Neeti Singh), Rajesh Tailang (as Bhupendra Singh), Jaya Bhattacharya (as Vimla Baradwaj), and Anuraag Arora (as Jairaj Singh), reprising their roles. The cast is joined by Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar in powerful performances that bring the series’ most thrilling season yet to life.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13 – October 19): Final Destination: Bloodlines, How To Train Your Dragon, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Kishkindhapuri & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News