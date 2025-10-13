This week, there’s plenty to choose from: 13 titles in total. Unusually, ZEE5 leads the pack with five titles, each in a different Indian language. Meanwhile, Jio Hotstar focuses on international content, offering three titles, all of which are in English. Netflix is following Hotstar’s lead, with five titles of its own. To see the names, release dates, platforms, trailers, and plot synopses, scroll down!

Jio Hotstar

Final Destination: Bloodlines (English) – October 16, 2025

In this installment of the creatively twisted Final Destination franchise, the film explores an intriguing question: what if one of the survivors managed to procreate and create an entire bloodline spanning multiple generations, people who were never supposed to exist in the first place? And finally, has someone actually found a way to cheat death for real?

How To Train Your Dragon (English) – October 13, 2025

As the live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie How to Train Your Dragon, the plot remains largely the same: a Viking boy who is expected to kill dragons instead befriends an injured one, standing up against everyone and everything he knows.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 1 (English) – October 17, 2025

The American version of Ghosts is coming back for the 5th season, and a new threat has emerged against Jay’s life. However, the ghosts are generally not concerned about this; they are singing, dancing, and enjoying their afterlife.

Netflix

I Know What You Did Last Summer (English) – October 18, 2025

A new installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise follows a familiar storyline: a group of friends accidentally kills someone due to reckless driving and covers up the manslaughter. However, a year later, each member of the group is hunted down one by one.

Bad Shabbos (English) – October 16, 2025

It is a comedy about an interfaith couple who are engaged and hosting both of their families for a Shabbat dinner when an unexpected death occurs.

The Twits – Animated (English) – October 17, 2025

A loose adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name from the 1980s, in this film, the kids and magical creatures called Muggle-Wumps are trying to save their town from a nasty couple, Mr. and Mrs. Twit.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch – Animated (English) – October 14, 2025

This adult animated action thriller, written by Derek Kolstad, the creator of the John Wick franchise, is an adaptation of the popular video game series Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell. The story follows a retired operative who is drawn back into action.

ZEE5

Kishkindhapuri (Telugu) – October 17, 2025

Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran as two scammers making up horror stories and attaching the stories to places, showing them to unsuspecting tourists. But on one such day, they end up in a place with real supernatural beings.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas (Hindi) – October 17, 2025

An investigative crime thriller directed by Akshay Shere, starring Arshad Warsi as a troubled police officer who is investigating the case of a missing girl. The investigation leads him to uncover a crime racket based on prostitution. Supposedly, a well-mannered, charismatic, and intelligent young professor is the perpetrator and mastermind behind this enterprise. The police bend the law to put him behind bars, but are those bars strong enough to hold him? And did he really commit the crime?

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali (Malayalam) – October 17, 2025

This film offers an alternative perspective on the Indian marital judicial system, exposing the misuse of laws originally intended to protect women from abuse. Sadly, in some cases, these laws are exploited as a weapon against men. Asif Ali plays the role of a newly married husband who faces disagreements with his wife and finds himself accused of dowry harassment.

Elumale (Kannada) – October 17, 2025

A romantic crime thriller directed by Punit Rangaswamy, set in 2004 when the police executed Veerappan. On the same night, a couple decides to elope with the bride’s family in hot pursuit. They get entangled in Veerappan’s mess and a weapons smuggling operation, not to mention the police cover-up of the execution and the pursuing family members.

Madam Sengupta (Bengal) – October 17, 2025

Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, Madam Sengupta is a neo-noir thriller about a mother investigating the murder of her daughter, the disappearance of her estranged husband, and their links to politics.

Lionsgate Play

Santosh (Hindi) – October 17, 2025

A young woman’s husband has died, and she is offered the opportunity to join the police force at the same rank her husband once held. After joining, she soon becomes involved in investigating the murder of a young girl from a poor background. But can the corrupt police system deliver justice for the dead girl?

