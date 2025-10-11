After winning hearts at the box office, How to Train Your Dragon is ready to soar onto your screens once again—but this time, digitally. Directed and written by Dean DeBlois, the live-action adaptation of the hit animated classic combines breathtaking visuals with an emotional tale of friendship, making it a must-watch for fans of fantasy and adventure. With dragons, daring adventures, and heartfelt moments, the film promises to bring the magic of Berk straight into your living room. The movie won over audiences with its visual grandeur and emotional narrative, and now it’s headed to digital platforms soon in India

How to Train Your Dragon OTT Release Update

Exciting news for Indian audiences: the Viking adventure will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 13, 2025. The platform will offer the movie in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring everyone can experience the thrilling journey in their preferred language. With a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes, viewers are in for a full-fledged cinematic ride without leaving the comfort of home.

The live-action adaptation has already impressed audiences worldwide with its stunning visuals and compelling performances. Fans of the original animated movie will find familiar moments brought to life, while newcomers will be swept away by the immersive storytelling, daring stunts, and captivating landscapes that define the Viking village of Berk.

More About How To Train Your Dragon

The film is set in the Viking village of Berk, where dragons are hunted and dreaded. Hiccup, a gentle and inquisitive boy, injures a rare dragon named Toothless by accident. Rather than killing it, he nurses it to health, creating a connection that transforms their lives. They both attempt to convince the village that dragons are not beasts but misunderstood beings.

Mason Thames depicts Hiccup, and Nico Parker plays Astrid. Gerard Butler is Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father. Supporting actors include Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, and more. The soundtrack for the movie is composed by John Powell, and Bill Pope handles the cinematography, bringing depth and aesthetics to each shot.

So, if you are fond of fantasy adventure movies, then How to Train Your Dragon must be on your watchlist.

How To Train Your Dragon Trailer

