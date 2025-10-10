Killing Eve has turned streaming into a race against time. Netflix viewers have been warned to catch this 96% rated spy thriller before it vanishes from the platform. The series stormed into the US in 2018 and built a loyal fan base almost overnight. The show’s grip was so strong that many rushed to their homes to keep up with it, setting aside all work.

The series has been streamed for more than 200 million hours worldwide since joining Netflix in 2023, but now, much to the disappointment of its fans and those who are planning to watch it, Killing Eve is set to bid adieu on October 15, as per Collider.

Why Killing Eve Is Leaving Netflix

Apparently, Killing Eve is leaving Netflix because of licensing agreements, which usually decide which titles stay and which go. While renewals happen, most shows simply disappear when the deal runs out, and this one is no exception.

What Is Killing Eve About?

The story, based on Luke Jennings’ Codename Villanelle novels, follows Eve (played by Sandra Oh), who becomes tired of her MI5 duties and gets fired after going too far in a murder investigation. Her obsession with female assassins takes her to MI6, where she secretly begins chasing Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer), a deadly assassin tied to a secret organization called The Twelve. When they meet, their connection grows into a dangerous fixation.

In the second season, their bond deepens even as they stand on opposite sides, and a new killer pushes them together for a risky operation in Rome. Months later, Eve disappears into a quiet life, and Villanelle tries to figure out who she is without killing. The murder of someone close to Eve brings them face-to-face again. In the final season, Eve is consumed by revenge, and Villanelle wants to change for her, but their different paths lead them to the same destination, which is destroying The Twelve.

What Do Viewers Think Of Killing Eve

The chemistry between the leads became one of the strongest pillars of the series. Viewers called it addictive, with many admitting they couldn’t stop watching once they started.

One tweeted, “Killing Eve on Netflix 10/10,” while another wrote, “Killing Eve on Netflix is one of the best series ever. Villanelle is fantastic. Her character is absolutely wonderful. We haven’t stopped laughing episode after episode. It’s as good as Ozark and BEEF.”

Killing Eve on Netflix 10/10 — ™️ (@TomiwaMontana) July 20, 2025

Killing Eve on Netflix is one of the best series ever. Villanelle is fantastic. Her character is absolutely wonderful. We haven't stopped laughing episode after episode. It's as good as Ozark and BEEF. — AngryMFFer2 (@AngryMFFer2) June 7, 2024

A third said, “killing eve leaving netflix soon is declining my mental health im so upset,” while one added, “Omfg Killing Eve on Netflix is soooo fucking good wtf.”

killing eve leaving netflix soon is declining my mental health im so upset — hazel ౨ৎ ミ☆❤️‍🔥 (@ivysgrudge21) July 23, 2025

Omfg Killing Eve on Netflix is soooo fucking good wtf — TEESKI 🤌🏾 (@teetwice_) June 17, 2024

All four seasons are now streaming on Netflix, but they will be pulled from the platform this coming Wednesday. For those in the UK, it’s still on BBC iPlayer, but everyone else has only days left to hit play.

