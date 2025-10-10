Netflix has witnessed something remarkable with Alice in Borderland. The sci-fi thriller has taken over the platform once again as season 3 stormed to the top, pulling its earlier seasons up the charts along with it. The story, based on Haro Asō’s manga, follows Ryōhei Arisu and his friends as they are drawn into dangerous survival games in a twisted version of Tokyo.

The third season premiered on September 25, 2025, and quickly secured the number one spot during its release week. It did this despite receiving the lowest critical rating of the series so far, landing at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. The numbers told a different story, though, pushing the show into a rare club that few titles manage to enter.

Alice in Borderland Seasons 1 & 2 Viewership Numbers

All three seasons of Alice in Borderland were on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English TV list for the week of September 29 to October 5. According to Screenrant, season 1 ranked at Number 8 with 13.3 million hours, Season 2 landed right behind at Number 9 with 12.7 million hours, and Season 3 is ranked at number 1 with 46.3 million hours viewed. Only a few titles on the platform have pulled this off before, making this milestone stand out even more for a non-English show.

Season 3 Ends With A Cliffhanger, But Season 4 Is Still Unconfirmed

Although there is no official confirmation regarding Season 4, the last season ended on a heavy cliffhanger, suggesting that the creators have more room to develop the story in the future. Besides, the astounding viewership numbers of all the seasons make it easier to believe that Netflix might continue the season.

However, irrespective of whether Alice in Borderland returns with a new season or not, one thing is for sure – the series pulled off something that many fail to do, and that is keep older seasons alive among fans while launching a new one at the top.

For now, Alice in Borderland has locked in a rare achievement that strengthens its chances for what could come next.

