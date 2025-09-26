Netflix’s Alice in Borderland season 3 closes with six action-packed episodes that leave fans satisfied yet eager for more, a potential season 4. Arisu dives back into Borderland to rescue his wife, Usagi, from the dangerous Ryuji. The season mixes intense games, bringing Arisu and Usagi’s story to a satisfying close. However, the finale doesn’t just wrap up Tokyo. It also hints that the deadly games could spread globally. A mysterious new character in California, named Alice, teases a possible U.S.-set spin-off and suggests the Borderland’s reach may be far wider than anyone expected.

Season 3 kicks off with Arisu rushing back into Borderland after Ryuji kidnaps Usagi. Ryuji’s obsession with life after death drives his every move. A car crash leaves him in a wheelchair, haunted by failed experiments and a fascination with mortality. Banda returns as Arisu’s intellectual rival, testing him with merciless games. Along the way, Arisu’s sharp thinking and leadership guide a new group of players who have no idea what they’re facing.

Ken Watanabe’s Watchman appears near the end. He explains that the Joker cards aren’t divine and are just part of Borderland’s rules. He’s intrigued by Arisu’s survival and offers him choices. Arisu chooses Usagi and life, despite no guarantee that his wife and unborn child will survive.

In the real world, Shibuya is slowly rebuilding from meteor strikes. Fan favorites like Kuina and Chishiya make appearances at Arisu’s counseling center, showing how Borderland changed them while giving long-time viewers closure. At the end, the California scene introduces a new Alice, hinting that the next story could take place in the U.S.

Season 4 has not been confirmed yet, but the ending of season 3 hints that the story in Borderland might continue. Since the show has become one of Netflix’s most popular series, fans are hopeful that more adventures will be told in this dangerous world. Director Shinsuke Sato also shares this hope. When asked about returning for future seasons, he told Radio Times he would “certainly” be interested in directing again. Sato said, “If you’re asking me whether I’d be interested or not, I would certainly say yes.”

In an interview with Radio Times, Tsuchiya, who plays Usagi, also suggested a storyline where the Arisu and Usagi saga continues with their child becoming trapped in Borderland. She said, “I have a premise where the child will find themselves in Borderland, and the parents have to go in and save them. The kids don’t understand the world at all, but then the parents do.” This opens up themes from a child’s perspective.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed season 4 or any spin-offs yet. Season 3 wraps the main arcs but leaves questions unanswered: the Watchman’s purpose, Borderland’s rules, and the global disaster hints. And with this, the story seems set for expansion, with new characters and international games. Fans are left guessing how far Borderland will reach and who the next “Alice” will be.

