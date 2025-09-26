(Major Spoilers Ahead for Peacemaker Season 2)

Peacemaker is quickly proving to be one of the best live-action superhero TV series of all time. The highly anticipated sixth episode of James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2, titled “Ignorance is Chris,” is out now, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The episode delivers a shocking twist and features a major cameo from the David Corenswet-led Superman. Keep reading to uncover the surprising ending twist and the cameo that could take the series in an exciting new direction.

What Peacemaker S2E6 Ending Means

The fifth episode of Peacemaker Season 2 ended with the titular anti-hero Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), leaving his current universe to relocate to “the best dimension ever” using the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. The sixth episode opens with Harcourt, Adebayo, Economos, and Vigilante entering this alternate dimension to bring their friend back.

As the episode progresses, Hartcourt notices something unsettling: she hasn’t seen a single person of color during her brief stay in this strange world. Peacemaker later spots that the American flag in this reality bears a swastika symbol instead of stars. The episode concludes with Adebayo running for her life after stepping outside, where people react to her with shock and disdain. As the episode ends, it becomes clear that this is a brutal alternate reality where the Nazis won World War II, and it’s a racist society, apparently with no Black population.

THAT ENDING OH MY GOD IT FINALLY HAPPENED even with how we all saw it coming, I loved how they built up to the reveal. Adebayo we WILL get you out of there I’m gonna go insane waiting for next week, I need more so bad pic.twitter.com/uBvSUCOLcG — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) September 26, 2025

The Superman Cameo That No One Saw Coming

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6 also features a jaw-dropping cameo tied to this year’s Superman movie. In one key scene, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) visits the iconic DC villain Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) at the Belle Reve prison. Lex Luthor agrees to help Rick Flag Sr. locate Peacemaker and the alternate dimension in exchange for his transfer to a better prison facility. This potentially game-changing cameo could shape the events of the final two episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, and may even influence the upcoming Superman follow-up film, Man of Tomorrow.

Nicholas Holt returns as Lex Luthor in episode 6 season 2 of Peacemaker #Peacemaker #PeacemakerS2 #superman pic.twitter.com/f5YHch6VfH — Mansuper (@HUM4000) September 26, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2 – Story & Cast

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer

