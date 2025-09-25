In the previous Days of Our Lives episode, Johnny and Chanel remained happy and optimistic about the adoption. Paulina encouraged Theo to work for DiMera Enterprises. Meanwhile, Kayla sensed that her daughter Stephanie was nervous. Lastly, Julie supported Foster.

The drama, chaos, confusion, changing equations, and more will escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 25, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 25, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Belle confronting EJ. What could be the reason behind it? Their heated romance fizzled out when EJ threw her under the bus during the trial. But now that she is confronting him, what has he done this time? Or is this a confrontation about some old wounds?

Up next, Marlena passes out. Her health has been going downhill for a while, but even the doctors have not been able to figure out what the issue is. To add to it, Susan, who is known for being a psychic, feels something is wrong with Marlena and that it’s only going to get worse from now on.

Considering there is a blackout in town, things are getting messier and more chaotic than ever. On the other hand, Sophia plots against Johnny and Chanel. The couple is hopeful about adopting Tesoro, but they don’t know that he is Sophia and Tate’s baby boy, whom she abandoned.

Now, Sophia wants to ensure that Johnny and Chanel’s plans fail and that they never get the adoption. She is also out for revenge and is using Holly to do the same. She recently snapped some undressed photos of Holly and is about to use them to gain an advantage. What is Sophia’s mind up to?

Elsewhere, Sarah tries to persuade Xander. What is this about, and will this bring them even closer together? After all, she recently saw him in a new light and even apologized for pushing to get to the truth about the whole Philip and Xander debacle. Lastly, Cat and Chad enjoy some romance.

The duo has gotten closer in the last couple of weeks, and their romance has bloomed over time. It seems they are getting the right opportunity to keep getting closer. Will they make use of this blackout? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

