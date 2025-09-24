The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will confessing to Electra about everything that happened with Luna. She was left shocked when she found out that her boyfriend had slept with another woman, as Will did not reveal that the one who raped him was none other than Luna herself.

The drama, warnings, blackmails, chaos, and more are about to unfold in the coming few weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 24, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Deacon becoming concerned for Sheila when he overhears something he shouldn’t have. For weeks, he has been suspicious of Sheila and how distracted she has been. Deacon knew something was up, and it looks like he’s about to find out exactly what it is.

Sheila knew that Luna was alive, and yet she kept it from him. Deacon will not be happy about this, especially after he reprimanded her previously for forming a bond with her behind his back. No matter how much he tried to get some answers from her, she always kept the truth hidden.

And now Deacon is about to find out the full truth, and it might just change how their marriage is. After all, he does not appreciate being lied to or betrayed. Especially when the topic is Luna, what he does not yet know is what Luna did with Will after recovering, thanks to Li and Sheila.

On the other hand, despite the chaos, Deke and Remy reaffirm their bond as they navigate personal and professional struggles. Sheila and Deacon’s romance isn’t the only one going through turbulence at the moment. Deke and Remy recently unveiled their romance but there’s a lot on their plate.

Deke is an opinionated individual who has made it clear what he thinks about Luna. This has become a thorn in his relationship with Remy. But he is also ambitious and hopes to get a spot as a designer at Forrester Creations. Will he be able to fulfill his dream? How will it affect Remy now?

Is this whole Luna mess going to drive a wedge between them? Or will they be able to steer through this storm together? Stay tuned for more details.

