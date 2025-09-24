In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ revealed his plans to Stephanie. Maggie confronted Tony. Alex, Brady, Philip, and Xander butted heads, and things got quite heated between them. Last but not least, Chad shared his recurring concerns with Cat.

The doubts, the worries, the health issues, the drama, the arguments, as well as more tension are set to crop up soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 24, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Johnny and Chanel remaining happy and optimistic about the adoption. The two have been looking forward to starting a family together by adopting a child, and they are feeling hopeful about their chances. Will this positivity of theirs face an obstacle soon?

Or will Chanel and Johnny’s dream of becoming parents become a reality? Up next, Paulina encourages Theo to work for DiMera. Tony offered him the chance to work at DiMera Enterprises, but for that, the takeover needs to be canceled, and ownership needs to be regained. But will it happen?

Paulina is all in favor of Theo working at the company. How will Abe react to it? And will Theo listen to what the two have to say? On the other hand, Kayla senses Stephanie is nervous. What could the nerves be about? Is it related to her work at the clinic with EJ where she is handling the PR?

Or is this about moving in with Alex? What could be making Stephanie so nervous? How will Kayla deal with this? Will she support her daughter or give her some suggestions? Lastly, Julie supports Foster. She has been spending a lot of time at the bookstore, which is owned by Foster.

She has been incredibly supportive of him, and he even floated the idea of selling the place to return home and spend time with his family. But has something serious happened to Foster? Could his health be at risk? What could be the reason behind this? And how will Julie deal with this now?

What will Julie’s next move be in such a situation? Will Foster be alright? What’s the reason behind his falling health, both for him and for Marlena?

