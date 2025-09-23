The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny and Carly getting sad news. On the other hand, Anna received shocking intel about Nathan being the man in the accident. Cody had Brook Lynn’s number. Molly confided in her mother Alexis about her feelings for Cody. Lastly, Britt was left shaken.

The drama, shock, chaos, disbelief, suspicions and tension is about to hit the roof in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital whenever they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 23, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Lulu seeking out Tracy. Is this about the death of Monica? Is this why Lulu is hoping to meet her? Or is she in need of some advice regarding the whole Rocco and Britt situation? Meanwhile, Drew issues new orders. But what’s new? That’s all he can do nowadays.

Who is he ordering around? Is it Martin or Kai? When Britt feels guilty, is this about the arguments he has with Lulu after the medical package she received? Or is this about Rocco instead? Meanwhile, Martin makes a mysterious phone call. Is this related to the letter by Drew that he found?

Is he contacting the person connected to the same? When Tracy arrives at the Quartermain crypt, she finds a woman already there. Who is it and is she the same as the one Martin is contacting? But who is she? And how is she involved in this whole mess? Elsewhere, Anna and Felicia debrief.

It’s a major shocker for Felicia when she walks in and spots Nathan lying on a hospital bed. She cannot believe her eyes. The man she thought was dead is actually alive and unconscious in front of her. When she has a chat with Anna, how will the two deal with this new drama? What will they plan?

Anna also shares some important news with Nina. Is this about Nathan? After all, Nina will be the happiest to find that Nathan is alive. When Jordan offers Drew some advice, what could it be about? Then there’s Stella who starts asking questions. Is this about the whole insurance fraud mess?

Portia and Curtis have a much-needed conversation. Are they talking about their almost non-existent marriage? And lastly, Jason makes an admission. Is this in regards to Monica or is this about his relationship with Britt?

