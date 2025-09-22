The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Jack asking for Victir’a help to reel Billy in, Sally walking away after seeing how obsessive Billy’s ambition was, Adam and Chelsea fighting about their exes, Mariah and Daniel having a chat while Lauren helped Christine in dress shopping.

The drama, the planning, the alliances, the break ups and the feuds are only going to get more heated over time. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 22, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Billy making a shocking threat. He is furious about what’s happening and he is making it known. When he saw who Cane’s meeting room included, he was even more angry. And when he is in that mood, he never backs off. Is that why he is making a big threat?

How will Cane react to the same? Will this land Billy in a bigger mess? His obsessive ambition has already cost his relationship with Sally and now if Cane cuts him off from everything, Billy will be left with nothing. What does this mean for Billy and Cane? Will Jack be able to protect his brother?

On the other hand, Cane reconnects with Traci. He has been back in town for a while but he is yet to meet some old faces. Traci is one of them. She was away from town but is back home and is surprised to see Cane again. They used to have a respectable equation back then, but what about now?

Will they pick up exactly where they left off? Or will there be underlying tension between them? Traci is quite literally an angel and the only voice of reason in the chaos the town sees, so it won’t be surprising if she meets Cane again with open arms and a warm hug. Will Cane be surprised by it?

And then lastly, Tessa opens up to Daniel. The two have gotten close over the last few weeks, especially with Tessa’s marriage with Mariah being on the rocks. And recently, Mariah told Daniel that she is leaving town. When Tessa finds out about it from Daniel, she is left surprised and quite unsure.

She doesn’t know how to react and knows that Mariah is dealing with a lot of guilt from hiding the truth. Will she get some answers about the same? Is she going to be able to stop Mariah from leaving? Stay tuned for more.

