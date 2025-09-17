The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Kyle being forced to take the high road. On the other hand, Adam put Chelsea in a tough position during their usual disagreements about Sally and Billy’s relationship. And then lastly, Sally decided to stand her ground with Billy.

The drama, the conflict, the tension, and the friction are only about to grow in the coming weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 17, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 17, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor multitasking to take down his opponents. He has his targets set, and he knows who he wants to see lose. He makes moves and makes sure that he remains one step ahead of all, as always. Victor has more than one enemy, so he knows how to multitask.

First up, there’s Cane. To ensure that he gets intel about him, Victor has employed Michael. The double agent will fill him in about what Cane is up to. And then there’s his never-ending rivalry against the Abbott men. He wants to take down Jabot, and his enmity with Jack and Billy is evident.

Will Cane or the Abbott brothers actually be able to ensure Victor’s loss, or does he have plans for all of them? Who will come out on top in this mess? On the other hand, Cane asks Billy to make amends with Jill. He may have a whole war to be a part of, but he also has some other priorities for himself.

Cane is giving Billy the opportunity to get what he wants, but he wants him to make amends with Jill. The two have fought a lot lately, and the equation between Billy and his mother has been quite strained for a while. Is that why Cane is asking Billy to fix things with Jill? But will he listen to him?

Billy can be very stubborn, and he has already lost Sally, who walked out after wasting so much of her time and energy supporting him. Is this attempt by Cane going to strengthen Billy and Jill’s mother-son bond, or will it cause a bigger hole in it? Lastly, Jack gives Nikki a warning.

The two have been long-time friends and are often catching up with one another despite Victor not being happy about it. And since Jack has some insight into what Cane is planning, he wants to warn his friend Nikki about it.

