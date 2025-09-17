The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Tony hijacking the One Stormy Night press conference and announcing his intentions. Alex and Stephanie argued soon after while Theo caught up with Chad. Xander was annoyed by Sarah and her relentless pursuit. Lastly, Leo confronted Gabi.

The drama, the feuds, the fights and the plotting is all going to enter the most active territory quite soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 17, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 17, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features EJ and Cat finding common ground. The two have been working together and while she has her motives, he is still unaware about them. When they find common ground, will they actually form a bond or is Cat going to keep things running to get what she wants?

On the other hand, Marlena advises Brady to protect Rachel. It is not easy for Rachel to deal with the fact that her mother is in prison. She is young and this will affect her in more ways than one. Marlena is worried about Rachel and wants Brady to protect his daughter from whatever may come.

Will he be able to keep Rachel safe and protected and away from major trauma while Kristen is away in jail after taking the blame for what Rachel did? Meanwhile, Sarah asks for Xander’s forgiveness. She was sure that Xander was the one who attacked Philip and kept pushing for the truth.

But Philip kept lying and claiming that Xander was not the one who did that. Xander was annoyed by Sarah constantly pushing this and as Philip keeps lying, she is feeling guilty about her nagging. Is this why she is now asking Xander to forgive her? How will he react to her asking for forgiveness?

Is Xander going to accept her apology? But how long will he and Philip be able to keep the truth away from her? Then there’s Steve who needs a favor from Kayla. Is this about the DNA test that will confirm their doubts of Tesoro being Sophia and Tate’s son? Is Kayla going to refuse to do it?

Or will she accept despite how sensitive this topic is? And lastly, Thomas asks Chad if he likes Cat. The little boy has been noticing the closeness between his father and Cat and he wants to know if there is something brewing between them. Will Chad tell Thomas the truth about his feelings?

Must Read: Saiyaara OTT Verdict: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Film Nails Its First OTT Record As It Arrives On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News