Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda surprised everyone this year, delivering the second most profitable Hindi film of 2025 after Mahavatar Narsimha. The film broke huge records delivering a profit of 650% against a lifetime collection of 337 crore. Now, the film has arrived on Netflix, and broken the first record on the OTT as well.

Ahaan Panday’s Debut Film Enters Top 10

The romantic drama, helmed by Mohit Suri, managed to enter the top 10 debut week viewerships for a Hindi film that arrived on Netflix in 2025. Interestingly, while it secured the sixth spot overall, it is the fourth-best theatrical release that arrived on Netflix.

Saiyaara OTT Verdict Week 1

Saiyaara, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.7 million, against 9.3 million viewing hours, taking the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix for the week of September 8 – 14, 2025, as per data by Netflix.

While Saiyaara claimed the top spot in the list, it is trending in 15 countries in the top 10, taking the number 1 spot in India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and Mauritius. It has stayed below Raid 2, Sikandar, and Jaat’s debut week numbers when it comes to films that arrived on Netflix after a theatrical release. However, overall, it settled below the top 5 spots.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership of Hindi films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release and took a spot in the top 10 films of that week globally.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Raid 2 : 5.6 Million Sikandar: 5.1 Million Dhoom Dhaam | Jaat: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Saiyaara: 3.7 Million Aap Jaisa Koi | Inspector Zende : 3.4 Million Deva: 2.8 Million Chhaava | Tehran: 2.2 Million Maa: 1.7 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

