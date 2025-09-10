Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh’s Inspector Zende managed to make a good debut on Netflix this week. The comedy thriller based on real-life story, won hearts of the audiences trending globally in the list of top 10 non-English film in 15 countries. Meanwhile, it was the number 1 non-English film in India, Pakistan, Mauritius, and the UAE.

Enters Top 10 Original Debuts!

Manoj Bajpayee’s comedy crime thriller has managed to enter the top 10 debut weeks registered by an Original Netflix film since 2024. The list is ruled by Jewel Thief’s 7.8 million views. Manoj Bajpayee’s film claimed the 9th spot.

Inspector Zende OTT Verdict

Inspector Zende in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.4 million, against 6.3 million viewing hours taking the fourth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix for the week of September 1 – 7, 2025 as per data by Netflix. In fact, it was the most viewed film in India, surpassing Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for Netflix Original films that arrived on the platform from 2024-2025.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan : 3.9 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Sector 36: 3.6 Million Aap Jaisa Koi: 3.4 Million Inspector Zende: 3.4 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 3.2 Million

Fails To Match Aap Jaisa Koi

Despite bringing the same viewership as Aap Jaisa Koi, Inspector Zende settled for the 9th spot, since R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s film registered 6.5 million viewing hours.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

