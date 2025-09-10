Netflix’s film Inspector Zende tells the thrilling story of a police officer who refuses to give up in the face of danger. The movie follows the story of Inspector Madhukar Bapurao Zende (Manoj Bajpayee), who has been responsible for capturing Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh) after the man escapes from Tihar Jail. The film shows the courage and struggle of the Mumbai Police to finish a dangerous mission. In this article, we will discuss how Zende and his team captured the Carl Bhojraj.

Why Do Zende & His Team Head To Goa?

The film begins in Mumbai, 1986, where Inspector Zende is shown living a normal life before everything changes. Soon, news spreads that Carl, also called the Swimsuit Killer, has escaped prison with other inmates. Zende had arrested him earlier, so DGP Purandare orders him to do it again.

The chase starts in Mumbai. Zende looks into hotels and follows small clues, but Carl always manages to stay one step ahead. Political pressure also grows as higher officials demand results. Soon after, two of the escaped prisoners are caught, and it is revealed that Carl purchased a blue Rajdoot motorcycle and could be on his way to Goa. With this information, Zende selects a small team of trusted officers and travels to Goa in disguise.

In Goa, Carl continues his violent spree. He kills Lalit and secretly plans his escape to America. Zende and his men search clubs, hotels, and even crash parties while staying undercover. They also discover Carl is trying to call his wife, Chantelle, abroad, who holds most of his money. Believing that Carl will visit O’Coqueiro restaurant, Zende decides to wait there.

How Inspector Zende Caught Carl Bhojraj?

Zende’s belief turns out to be right. At a wedding reception inside O Coqueiro, he spots Carl sitting with David Jones. Disguised as a waiter, Zende moves closer before starting a fight. The two men clash in the middle of the party. Patil stops David from running away while Zende holds on to Carl. Soon, the rest of the team arrives, and together they finally capture the Swimsuit Killer.

The task is not over yet. They must take Carl to Maharashtra before the Goa police can interfere. With no transport available, Zende borrows the decorated van of the wedding couple in exchange for a photo. Goa officers try to stop them as they head to the border, but Zende drags Carl across into Maharashtra territory. DGP Purandare arrives with reinforcements and declares the mission a success.

The film ends on a warm note. Zende returns to his wife, Vijaya Zende, who had been waiting in fear. Their reunion is heartfelt, and soon, neighbors salute Zende after hearing about his bravery on the radio. Carl Bhojraj is finally behind bars, ending his reign of terror and bringing closure to the harrowing chase.

