Inspector Zende, a quirky drama of an unlikely hero cop, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in lead roles, is set to release on a major digital platform soon. Loosely inspired by a true story, the film is directed and written by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. It traverses through the winding gullies of 70s and 80s Mumbai, when the infamous “Swimsuit Killer” breaks out of Tihar Jail, and follows a determined police officer who must track him down at all costs.

Bajpayee stars as Inspector Madhukar Zende, while Sarbh plays the charming trickster and notorious “Swimsuit Killer” Carl Bhojraj. The film also features pivotal roles for Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Harish Dudhade. Continue scrolling to know more about its release date.

When & Where To Watch Inspector Zende?

The movie will be releasing on Netflix on September 5, 2025. Viewers can stream the film on the OTT giant and witness a tale of determination and sheer grit unfold into an epic cat-and-mouse chase from the comfort of their homes.

The movie blends crime, comedy, and nostalgia, transporting the audience to a time when gut instinct trumped gadgets and relentless determination was a cop’s greatest weapon. Netflix announced the movie on social media, with a caption that reads, “Chor-police ka khel ab hoga shuru. Inspector Zende is now reporting for duty. Watch Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, out 5 September, only on Netflix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

What Did The Team Behind Inspector Zende Say About The Movie?

Speaking about the film, producer Om Raut shared, “Inspector Zende’s story is one that deserves to be seen, remembered and celebrated. A gripping chase that’s as entertaining as it is inspiring, and most essentially, it was my father’s dream to make a film on Inspector Zende.” Producer Jay Shewakramani* added, “We’re excited for viewers to meet Inspector Zende, an unlikely hero with an unforgettable story.”

Inspector Zende is a salute to old-school sleuthing and jugaadu (resourceful) justice. It’s the tale of an ordinary man who cracked an extraordinary case. So grab your popcorn and tune in to Netflix on September 5 to witness the chase between Inspector Zende and the Swimsuit Killer.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 4 – August 10): Wednesday S2 Part 1, Arabia Kadali, Salakaar & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News