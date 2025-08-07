Your weekly watchlist is here again, and this time we’ve handpicked some exciting films and TV shows for you to enjoy. JioHotstar brings three fresh titles: a spy action thriller, a sci-fi space odyssey, and an action comedy. Over on ZEE5, there’s a heartwarming film about family bonds. Netflix returns with the much-awaited second season of a hit series, while Sony LIV offers a gripping political thriller. Explore the complete list below, pick what suits your taste, and start watching.

Prime Video

The Pickup (English) – August 6, 2025

The Pickup is a comedy film about an armored truck driver and his partner, an aspiring cop, who are ambushed, kidnapped, and forced to assist in a robbery.

Arabia Kadali (Telugu) – August 8, 2025

Arabia Kadali is a survival drama about a group of fishermen who accidentally venture into Pakistani waters. They are captured and put through hell, and their struggle to survive is the focus of the series.

Sony LIV

Mayasabha: Rise Of The Titans (Telugu) – August 7, 2025

Mayasabha is a political drama about the domestic politics of (united) Andhra Pradesh. At its core, it tells the story of two friends who became enemies in their pursuit of power, a rivalry whose legacy continues to shape the state’s politics.

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (English) – August 6, 2025

After a long wait, the fan-favorite Wednesday is returning for its second season. Wednesday Addams remains the protagonist, and this time, she heads back to Nevermore Academy to face new troubles and adventures.

Oho Enthan Baby (Tamil) – August 8, 2025

This romantic dramedy follows an aspiring filmmaker with a dysfunctional family and a ton of emotional baggage stemming from past relationship trauma.

Zee5

Maaman (Tamil) – August 8, 2025

The title Maaman means uncle and the film centers on the bond between an uncle and his young nephew. But when the uncle gets married, tensions begin to rise, and trouble starts to brew.

Jio Hotstar

Salakaar (Hindi) – August 8, 2025

A spy action thriller set across two time periods, one in the late 1970s and the other in the mid-2020s. In both eras, Pakistan is attempting to acquire atomic weapons and develop the necessary technology, while Indian agents work to prevent it from happening.

Mickey 17 (English) – August 7, 2025

A science fiction black comedy set in space. The protagonist is an expendable, which means he can be killed on duty but brought back to life by printing another clone of him. The original version dies each time, and a new one is created. However, the situation changes when the 17th version is presumed dead and an 18th version is printed. Both the 17th and 18th versions of the protagonist exist at the same time, which the rules strictly forbid.

Love Hurts (English) – August 7, 2025

The protagonist of this film is a former assassin now living as a successful real estate agent. However, his peaceful life is shattered when his brother, a powerful crime boss, comes after him for sparing the life of a girl who stole from him. Left with no choice, the protagonist is pulled back into his violent past.

