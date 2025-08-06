Lilo & Stitch brought back the blue alien with a wild streak, and people showed up in droves. Disney’s live-action version of the beloved 2002 animated film quickly became a massive hit, thanks in part to Chris Sanders stepping back into the role of Stitch, bringing the same energy that made the original so memorable.

It did not take long for the film to outpace this year’s Snow White in a single weekend, pulling in $146 million right out of the gate in the US, eventually crossing the billion-dollar milestone worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). The critics did not hold back either, as many gave it a thumbs-up across the board.

When & Where To Stream Lilo & Stitch?

After the movie’s theatrical run lit up the numbers, Disney confirmed the streaming release. The film, which first hit theaters earlier this year, is finally arriving on Disney+ on September 3, 2025. A short teaser video showed Stitch munching on popcorn and included clips backed by the familiar sounds of “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride.”

Originally planned as a Disney+ exclusive, the film’s journey shifted when the studio changed course and chose to bring it to theaters first. Luckily, that decision proved right as the live-action Lilo & Stitch made over $1.02 billion worldwide, outperforming many big releases and ranking as the year’s second-highest grosser, just behind Ne Zha II.

Lilo & Stitch Outperformed Snow White In One Weekend

Lilo & Stitch not only opened strong but kept bringing people back for weeks. It beat the total domestic earnings of Snow White in a single weekend and held its ground against several other family titles. Even after its VOD release on July 22, it continued to pull in digital sales, extending its success beyond theaters.

Now, one last wait remains before the movie lands on streaming. It is only a few weeks away, and soon, fans everywhere will be able to watch the Hawaiian mischief at home.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: The Wolf of Wall Street OTT Update: Margot Robbie & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Crime Classic Rockets to #1 After Going Free

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News