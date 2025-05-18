After a massive failure of Snow White’s live-action reimagining, Disney is ready with another highly anticipated live-action movie, Lilo & Stitch. The film recently premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, and film critics are sharing their reviews on social media platforms. Keep scrolling for the first reactions.

It is the live-action remake of the 2002 animated movie of the same name. The movie will feature Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, and the OG film’s director, Chris Sanders, reprised his voice role as Stitch. In addition, the film also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee also appearing.

The premise of Lilo & Stitch follows the story of a lonely human girl named Lilo who adopts a dog-like alien named Stitch to mend her fractured family, unaware that Stitch is genetically engineered to be a force of destruction and is being pursued by aliens and social workers. Meanwhile, Lilo teaches Stitch the idea of family.

Critics’ reactions to Lilo & Stitch on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter] –

Journalist Austin Ashburn said, “#LiloAndStitch is the best live-action adaptation yet. It has all the feels and will tug at the heartstrings of anyone with a pulse. Maia Kealoha is an absolute superstar, with an extremely heartfelt and funny performance. This film perfectly captures the magic of the original.”

Critic Laura ลอร’า 劳拉 shares, “#LiloandStitch was heartwarming & really gave the official film more depth to Lilo & Nani. Maia Kealoha is a STAR! The Stitch was so well made. I never imagined in 23 years they’d be able to merge animation w/ live action this well. It was magical. Very sweet.”

IGN’s Jeffrey Vega stated, “Lilo & Stitch (2025) is a very, very, very cute movie, and the pacing has a breakneck speed I was not expecting- it’s the most “cartoony” live-action Disney movie yet, which I loved!! It’s heartfelt, funny, and Stitch is classic Stitch. Also, Maia Kealoha is INCREDIBLE. She IS Lilo.”

Rotten Tomatoes certified Peter Gray wrote, “#LiloAndStitch is super cute, super sweet, and actually works in the argument favour of why some Disney animations can be update for live action. It celebrates Hawaiian values, the power of friendship, and family. A nice surprise.”

Ashlee Pradella felt, “The live-action Lilo & Stitch keeps the heart, amps the chaos, and gives the story some modern depth. Stitch is sooo cute and fluffy, but the emotional heart of the film is Lilo and Nani’s sweet relationship. One of Disney’s better remakes, and yes, I teared up.”

“#LiloandStitch is a cute reimagining that mostly captures the original’s spirit through a modern-day lens. Lilo and Nani’s relationship feels even more heartfelt. It’s still raw, real, and central to the story’s emotional core. Of course, Stitch brings hilarious chaos,” film critic iammichaeljlee.bsky.social wrote this.

John Nguyen states, “#LiloandStitch is the best live-action remake of a Disney animated film by far! The casting features returning and new actors, and they were all solid. The story is very close to the original and will for sure make fans happy. Elvis music and the classic songs are back.”

Anthony Gagliardi writes, “#LiloAndStitch is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! It’s a story about loss, friendship, & ohana, told in a way that’s both fun and deeply touching. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, & Stitch will completely steal your heart. Newcomer Maia Kealoha is a breakout star in a story that delivers HEARTWARMING FUN for the whole family.”

“#LiloandStitch is a contender for one of the best live actions to come from #Disney, it felt just like the original. The way it captured the feeling of Ohana while conveying loss, friendship, family, and overcoming being lonely. You will shed a few tears, it really takes you back,” writes WHO LET US OUT.

Tomatometer-approved critic Wendy Lee Szany wrote, “#LiloandStitch is the best Disney live-action to date. Seeing Stitch in his live-action form on the big screen brings on a huge wave of nostalgia. Tons of laughter and heartwarming moments. The film hits similar beats to the original, as well added something new flavors.”

The Movie Podcast’s Daniel Bapista stated, “#LiloAndStitch is the BIGGEST SURPRISE of the year and easily the BEST Disney live action remake yet. Dean Fleischer Camp crafts a joyous family adventure that captures the chaos and charm of the original. It’s also OUT OF THIS WORLD HILARIOUS and HEARTWARMING with a star-making performance from Maia Kealoha.”

Lilo & Stitch is releasing over the Memorial Day weekend and clashes with Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning. It is projected to collect an impressive $120 million on its 4-day extended weekend. The Disney live-action movie is set to be released on May 23.

