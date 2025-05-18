Lionsgate Films has released the psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow by Trey Edward Shults in the US. However, amid all the biggies and acclaimed movies, it has failed to attract viewers’ attention and is thus on its way to a depressing debut weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

It is a companion piece to Abel the Weeknd Tesfaye’s 2025 album of the same name and features Tesfaye alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The thriller has opened to negative reviews, getting a revolting 13% only from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience gave it 71%, being kinder to them. The film’s development began in 2022 after Abel lost his voice during a concert due to psychological stress.

Jenna Ortega’s psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow grossed a disappointing number on its first day of release at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the horror flick collected $2.5 million on its opening day, which also included $1.7 million from the Thursday previews and early screenings. The opening weekend seems pretty shaky at this point.

The film opened in the theatres in the #4 spot in the US box office chart. Hurry Up Tomorrow is projected to earn even less than $4 million on its debut weekend. It got a C- on the CinemaScore and had a reported budget of around $15 million. The film is going to be overshadowed by the movies that are already running in the theatres, including Sinners and Thunderbolts*. Also, Final Destination: Bloodlines is expected to crush the projections in its debut weekend. There is no possibility for Jenna’s film to rise above all these movies and be successful at the box office.

Portraying a fictionalized version of Tesfaye as a sleep-deprived musician teetering on the edge of a mental collapse, the film follows his descent into an existential journey led by Anima (Ortega), a mysterious and enigmatic fan. Hurry Up Tomorrow was released in the theatres on May 16.

