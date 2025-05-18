The original horror movie by Ryan Coogler has surpassed another major global milestone. It has also beaten the global hauls of all three Creed movies, headlined by Michael B Jordan. It has become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest horror movie of 2025 so far. The weekend has yet to come to an end, and it will surely score record numbers this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The first Creed film was directed by Coogler and featured Jordan in the lead role. They have also teamed up for Black Panther movies. The 2025 release was made on a budget of $90 million and has collected more than three times its considerable cost. It has achieved another interesting feat with its latest global cume.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan’s Sinners crossed the $300 million milestone before this weekend even ended. The film has hit the $73.8 million cume across 71 markets internationally. The movie maintained its stronghold at the US box office as well. This Friday, it collected a strong $4.35 million on its Day 29. Therefore, the domestic cume of the movie has hit $229.72 million. It is playing on 3518 screens in the US.

The original horror movie has surpassed Creed’s $174.1 million, Creed II’s $214.2 million, and Creed III‘s $276.1 million global totals. Sinners has reached the $303.5 million global cume, surpassing A Quiet Place II’s $297.4 million and Five Nights At Freddys‘ $297.1 million to become the third highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID at the worldwide box office.

Sinners, a supernatural horror movie released on April 18, is eyeing a global run of $350 million to $400 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

