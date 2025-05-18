The sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise is here to rule as it debuts at #1 in the US box office chart. Final Destination: Bloodlines has opened with the biggest number in the franchise. The horror movie has reportedly collected way more than the last Final Destination movie, which came out over a decade ago. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The last installment, released in 2011, is the second-highest-grossing installment in the franchise. The latest film is the sixth installment, which tactfully tied up the whole franchise. Anthony Tiran Todd reprised his role as William Bludworth one last time in this movie, as he passed away last year. He has appeared in all six films and played a significant part in them. This supernatural horror series is among Hollywood’s most popular franchises and has a fan following outside North America, worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected a franchise record opening day number at the box office in North America. It earned a strong $21 million on Friday, its release day, and includes the $5.5 million from the Thursday previews. It debuted at #1, pushing Sinners from the top after it reclaimed it from Thunderbolts*. It has scored the biggest opening in the franchise, surpassing the release day collection of Sinners [$19.2 million] and A Quiet Place 2’s $19.4 million.

The sixth film also beat the opening weekends of four out of five openings with just its Day 1 collection. Check out the opening day numbers of all six films.

Final Destination – $4.1 million

Final Destination 2 – $5.7 million

Final Destination 3 – $7.1 million

The Final Destination – $10.8 million

Final Destination 5 – $7.3 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $21 million

Therefore, the sixth film has raked in 187.67~188% more than the last film on its opening day. It is headed for a debut between $45 million and $50 million in the US, almost double the opening weekend of The Final Destination. The film has raked in $26.4 million at the overseas box office, and its global cume has reached $47.4 million.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in theaters on May 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Superman VS Man Of Steel At North America Box Office: Will David Corenswet Beat Henry Cavill To Register #1 Opening For A Solo Superman Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News