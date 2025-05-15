Marvel’s latest superhero flick, Thunderbolts* has slowed down its pace at the global box office but still manages to go steady. As the film enters its second week, all eyes are on the possible milestones that the Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan starrer can tick off in the coming days. Let us take a look at the current box office performance of the movie.

Thunderbolts* Worldwide Box Office

According to a report from Collider after a strong Monday, Thunderbolts* packed a $2.6 million haul at the domestic box office. Now, according to The Numbers, the film’s worldwide collection coming to be $277.95 million. Out of this, the film has attained $134.4 million from the US box office and $143 million from the overseas market.

Now, talking about the milestones, according to the report, Thunderbolts* has managed to surpass the domestic lifetime collection of the 2014 film, Kingsman: The Secret Service. For the unversed, the spy action comedy film’s lifetime collection came to $128 million. It will be interesting to see whether the latest Marvel flick manages to tick off more milestones.

Thunderbolts* opened to a decent opening of $74 million. However, it still lagged behind Marvel’s previous theatrical outing, Captain America: Brave New World’s opening of $88 million by 18%. Talking about the domestic box office, the Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan starrer is currently the fourth-biggest movie of 2025. When it comes to the worldwide box office, the movie is the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025 globally. Not only this, the film is just $12.21 million away from toppling the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025. We are talking about the lifetime worldwide collection of Sinners which amassed $290.16 million at the global box office. The top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025 globally are:

Ne Zha 2 – $1.89 billion

A Minecraft Movie – $910.84 million

Captain America: Brave New World – $415.08 million

Sinners – $290.16 million

Thunderbolts* – 277.95 million

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Thunderbolts has been directed by Jack Schreier. Apart from Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, the film also stars Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Lewis Pullman in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a group of antiheroes who are caught in a deadly trap and are forced to collaborate together on a dangerous mission.

