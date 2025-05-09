Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and others, isn’t enjoying a smooth ride at the North American box office. After a decent start, the film witnessed a massive drop on Monday. On Tuesday, there was a rise in collections due to discounted ticket rates, but again, there was a significant drop on Wednesday. Still, it has managed to beat Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and other MCU films with its first Wednesday score. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

Directed by Jake Schreier, the superhero film was released on May 2. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the audience, word-of-mouth is highly inclined on the positive side, but still, the numbers haven’t been impressive enough, especially during the weekdays. The opening weekend was decent with $74.3 million coming in, but there’s no expected stronghold on weekdays.

Crosses Thor and other MCU biggies to score a better first Wednesday!

On the first Wednesday, day 6, Thunderbolts earned $4.3 million. On Tuesday, due to discounted rates, the film made $7.4 million, a jump of 48% from Monday’s $5 million. Compared with yesterday, it again dropped by 41.89%. Still, it has managed to beat Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) biggies like The Marvels ($1.78 million), Captain America: Brave New World ($3.4 million), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($3.85 million), Eternals ($4.2 million), and Thor ($4.18 million) to earn a better sum on its first Wednesday.

Thunderbolts soon to hit the $100 million milestone

Overall, Thunderbolts has earned $91.09 million at the North American box office in 6 days, as per Box Office Mojo. In a couple of days, the film is expected to hit the $100 million mark, which will be some sort of relief.

Considering the reported budget of $180 million, the performance is clearly not up to the mark, and it needs to make as much money as possible before the arrival of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch on May 23.

