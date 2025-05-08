Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, aka Mission Impossible 8, will be released over Memorial Day weekend, clashing with Disney’s live-action movie Lilo & Stitch. However, they have separate target audiences, so the box office collections are less likely to get hampered. However, as the latest projection goes, it will be less than his last Memorial Day release, Top Gun: Maverick. Keep scrolling for more.

Top Gun 2 was released in 2022, and it was the sequel to Cruise’s breakthrough movie Top Gun, which came out three decades ago. The sequel features Tom as the naval aviator Maverick alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. The movie follows Maverick confronting his past while training a group of Top Gun graduates, including the son of his deceased best friend, for a dangerous mission. It was a huge box office success, winning the Academy Award for Best Sound.

For the uninitiated, Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning is reportedly the last film in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise. Tom Cruise’s upcoming action flick is one of the costliest films ever, with a reported budget of $400 million. The film needs to earn $1 billion to break even at the box office. However, the last MI movie released in 2023 underperformed financially.

According to Deadline‘s latest report, Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to earn an estimated $80 million on its 4-day opening weekend at the box office in North America. It will be the biggest opening in the franchise. However, it is significantly lower than Tom Cruise’s last Memorial Day release, Top Gun: Maverick. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the 2022 blockbuster opened with $126.7 million on its three-day opening weekend and $160.5 million over the 4-day Memorial Day weekend. It is the biggest opening weekend of Tom’s career and the $100 million+ opener for the actor.

Top Gun: Maverick collected $718.7 million in its US run and $776.96 million overseas, bringing its worldwide collection to $1.49 billion. Meanwhile, the last Mission Impossible movie opened with $54.68 million and a $172.64 million collection in its US run. It raked in $571.12 million at the worldwide box office.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will be released in the US on May 23.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sinners North America Box Office Day 19: Continues Its Dominating Run, Inching Closer To The $200M Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News