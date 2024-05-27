10 Best movies to watch on Memorial Day 2024

Memorial Day is meant to honour the valiant deeds of the departed troops who gave us the freedom we enjoy today. Apart from engaging in suitable Memorial Day celebrations, viewing movies with military or combat themes might serve as a solemn reminder of the real significance of the occasion.

There are many movies that convey the story of the sacrifices made by members of the military and their families, even though there aren’t many specifically dedicated to Memorial Day. A handful of them touch on other topics, like romance, friendship, and, of course, American life, but the majority are dramas or biopics.

Check out our curated list of movies you can watch this Memorial Day

American Sniper (2014)

Directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper, this movie is about one of the most lethal shooters in American history, Chris Kyle, a Navy Seal. Kyle has a heartbreaking, triumphant, and loving tale. This is based on a true story and honours the veteran who was sadly killed two years before the release of the film.

Available on: Prime Video

Black Hawk Down

The year is 1993. To help a starving populace, a U.S. Special Forces squad is dispatched to Somalia via helicopters called Black Hawks. Their expectation of a controllable mission is dashed when two U.S. helicopters are shot down by the Somalian forces. They need to retake control of their aircraft and dodge a barrage of gunfire in order to escape.

Available on: Hulu/Tubi

M*A*S*H

M*A*S*H, a dark comedy about the medical unit of an American encampment during the Korean War, can really lighten the mood. With endless jokes and martini parties, surgeons Hawkeye Pierce and Trapper John McIntyre make the most of their situation. The movie was so successful that it inspired an eleven-season popular television series. (The series is available to stream on Hulu.)

Available on: Apple TV+

Zero Dark Thirty

A powerful and compelling historical drama that tells the tale of Osama bin Laden’s pursuit following the September 11 attacks. This 2013 Best Picture winner, starring Jessica Chastain, chronicles the events leading up to Osama Bin Laden’s demise in May 2011 at the hands of Navy SEALs Team 6.

Available on: Apple TV+/Tubi

The Thin Red Line

Jim Caviezel plays Private Witt in this war drama. Witt is a member of the US Army who lives on a small island in the South Pacific. There, everything is quiet compared to America. After his refuge is found, Witt is compelled to leave the island and train with the American soldiers for the Battle of Guadalcanal.

Available on: Apple TV+

Glory

Based on a historical story, Glory serves as a crucial history lesson. Matthew Broderick plays Col. Robert Gould Shaw, tasked with leading the nation’s first Black regiment in the movie. Three members of the crew are a runaway slave named Trip (Denzel Washington), a junior officer named Cabot Forbes (Cary Elwes), and a cunning gravedigger named John Rawlins (Morgan Freeman). Together, they advance and turn into essential warriors in a historic conflict.

Available on: Apple TV

We Were Soldiers

“We Were Soldiers” follows Lieutenant Colonel Hal Moore (Mel Gibson) and his soldiers as they battle against overwhelming odds in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, based on the true story of the Battle of Ia Drang. The movie viscerally shows the violence of conflict and the bonds created during intense fighting. With its realistic action scenes and nuanced depiction of the troops’ lives, We Were Soldiers honours the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought in Vietnam.

Available on: Apple TV+/Pluto TV

Flags Of Our Fathers

Flags of Our Fathers, directed by Clint Eastwood, narrates the tale of the six men who raised the American flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a moment immortalized in the picture that became a representation of resilience and optimism. To shed light on the complexity of heroism and the human cost of battle, the film examines the lives of these men before, during, and following the war.

Available on: Apple TV+

Memorial Day

Memorial Day, which takes place in present-day America, tells the linked tales of a grandfather (James Cromwell) and his grandson (Jackson Bond) as they work to solve the mystery surrounding a mysterious box of World War II souvenirs. The film examines family, duty, and the lasting effects of war through flashbacks to the grandfather’s experiences as a young soldier. Through its moving narrative and moving performances, “Memorial Day” presents a moving analysis of the effects of war on successive generations.

Available on: Apple TV+/Roku/Plex/Prime Video

Top Gun: Maverick

Last but not least, Top Gun: Maverick could be the perfect movie choice for you if you love aircraft and speed. A sequel to Top Gun, it is unquestionably among the best movies of the current decade. Pete Mitchell, a top Navy aviator portrayed by Tom Cruise, becomes a pilot instructor who trains the recruits to send them on his most difficult mission. To keep himself and his crew safe, he has to dive deep and face his worst fears.

Available on: Prime Video

Must Read: 10 Best Episodes Of ‘The Good Doctor,’ Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News