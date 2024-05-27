It has been 4 weeks, and Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies has been having a phenomenal run on OTT. The social dramedy produced by Aamir Khan has been ruling the Netflix Global charts for the fourth week continuously, securing a place in the Global Top 10. In four weeks, the film surpassed the total views garnered by Animal on Netflix.

Laapataa Ladies Creates A Record!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal garnered 13.6 million views on Netflix in the first three weeks of its OTT release and made an exit from Netflix’s Top 10 global list after the third week.

However, Laapataa Ladies garnered 13.8 million views in 4 weeks, surpassing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. But the bigger achievement has still not been acknowledged. The film has surpassed every Hindi film of 2024 released on Netflix as it enters the fourth week, ruling the global charts.

Laapataa Ladies Achieves A Milestone

In 2024, many Hindi films were released on Netflix but none except for Kiran Rao’s film has managed to secure a spot in the fourth running week in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. Right ftom Animal to Fighter and Dunki to Amar Singh Chamkila, every Hindi Film made an exit from Netflix’s Global Top 10 List after three weeks.

But, Laapataa Ladies managed to secure a spot in the top 10, in fact, top 5 in the fourth week. On the opening week, it was at number 5, followed by number 3 in week 2, number 4 in week 3, and number 5 in week 4. This is a phenomenal performance for any Hindi film. Here’s how the film performed in these four weeks.

Laapataa Ladies OTT Breakdown, along with views and viewing hours.

Week 1: 2.2 Million Views | 4.5 Million Viewing Hours

Week 2: 5.6 Million Views | 11.6 Million Viewing Hours

Week 3: 3.4 Million Views | 7 Million Viewing Hours

Week 4: 2.6 Million Views | 6.8 Million Viewing Hours

Total: 13.8 Million Views | 23.1 Million Viewing Hours

Why Is Laapataa Ladies An OTT Success?

There have been three basic reasons why Laapataa Ladies has been such a success on OTT and has created history.

The Simplicity

The film is a simple tale without any antagonists. A feel-good story wrapped into comic elements by Ravi Kishan‘s presence, balancing the drama that made up for an endearing tale.

Embracing The Flaws!

It would be unfair if we call Laapataa Ladies a perfect film. It comes along with its imperfections and flaws. With too good a scenario that makes it hard to believe the tale. A tale that is very distant from reality. It is a tale that finds its footing in some Bajrangi Bhaijaan world – where things are too good, but very far away from reality. But this belief in this hypothetical world makes Laapataa Ladies work like a charm.

The Box Office ‘Underwhelmer’

Believe it or not but, Laapataa Ladies’ underwhelming box office performance is also one of the major reasons that the film took off like a storm on OTT, bringing great numbers. People definitely booked the film, but not in theaters. They booked their time in advance to watch this gem on OTT once it arrived.

In case you have still not watched it, then the film is streaming on Netflix.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shaitaan OTT Verdict (Week 3): Ajay Devgn Fails To Beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki By Only 3.1% Less Viewing Hours – 21 Day Comparison

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News