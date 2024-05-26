Jitendra Kumar’s web series Panchayat is all set for a comeback with its third season on Amazon Prime Video. The actor who arrived as Sachiv Ji of Phulera made sure to win hearts with his flawless performance. The first season of the show kept the audiences entertained during the COVID times.

The second season of the show went a little deep about the politics of a village. In fact, it even went on a emotional high with Prahlad’s son sacrificing his life on the battlefield as an Army officer. Now, the viewers are excited for the third season which has already hinted at Sachiv Ji’s transfer.

However, before the third season drops, we decided to give you a quick recap of the first two seasons so that you do not have to think hard about recalling events while you enjoy the third season. While we offer this recap, we assume that you have followed the entire first two seasons and know who Sachiv Ji, Pradhan Ji, Rinki, and others are!

Here are major highlights of Panchayat Season 1 you need to remember.

Characters Of Panchayat

Panchayat‘s story begins with Abhishek Kumar, played by Jitendra Kumar, who arrives at a village called Phulera as the secretary of the Gram Panchayat. Sachiv Ji, despite not liking the village life, strikes a strange friendship with Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav), Up Pradhan Prahlad (Faisal Malik), Office Boy Bikas (Chandan Roy), and original Pradhan Neena Gupta. Along with Pradhan’s daughter Rinki, played by Saanvikaa, these characters become part of Panchayat’s life.

Best Moments From Panchayat Season 1

In season 1, Sachiv Ji tries to understand the basic structure of a village and understand the POVs of the residents. From a groom (from another village) asking for his chair with wheels, marking it as a parameter of respect for Damaad, to trying to calm the storm after painting the village walls with the slogan, ‘Do Bachche Hain Meethi Kheer, Usse Zyada Bawaseer!’ Sachiv Ji has seen it all. From taking a lauki as a gift from Pradhan Ji every time to trying to study for his CAT examinations, Abhishek Kumar starts connecting to village life.

Best Episode

The top rated episode of this 10-episode series is Episode 5 ‘Computer Nahi Monitor.’ Rated 8.9 on IMDb the episode traces the journey of a stolen monitor from Panchayat Office after Sachiv Ji gets drunk in the night.

Best Lesson From Panchayat Season 1

Sachiv Ji, along with Pradhan Ji of Panchayat, started bonding over booze sessions in the night, and this is where Abhishek Kumar’s subordinate Bikas offered the most genuine beer-drinking advice in a village – “Pehla Beer thoda teji se ghatkiyega, varna kya hota hai jab tak dusri ka number aata hai, garam ho jaati hai.”

The Climax Ending On A High Note!

The final episode of the first season shows Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta, taunting Sachiv Ji for not passing CAT, and he, in turn, takes digs at her for being the Pradhan but letting her husband take the lead, so much so that the entire village calls her husband as Pradhan ji. This changes something in Manju Devi, and she decides to hoist the flag that year on Republic Day as Pradhan Ji. With the help of Abhishek, she learns National Anthem.

Best Dialogue Of This Season

The best dialogue of Panchayat Season 1 was the one where everyone told Abhishek Kumar, aka Sachiv Ji, only one thing, but Pradhan Ji summarised it for him – Ye jo tanki hai naa, iske upar chad kar aapko gaon itna sundar lagega ki aapko gaon se Pyaar ho jaayega!

So while Sachiv Ji found Rinki on the tanki, we hope this quick freshening might have helped you recall all that happened on Panchayat Season 1.

For a recap of season 2, stay tuned to Koimoi.

