Jitendra Kumar is one of the gems we have got from TVF’s camp. He took baby steps by impressing the audience with Bhagwaan Zameen Par: A Tribute to Sachin and other entertaining acts. Then came Pitchers that made him a household name and since then, there’s no looking back.

Advertisement

Most recently, the actor was seen in Panchayat and Kota Factory. Not just that, he even bagged a big project in Bollywood with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Give him any character and he will pull it off effortlessly. But was it always so easy for the actor? Let’s dive deep into his early years.

Advertisement

Jitendra Kumar is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate who wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. Just like many, he couldn’t make it and decided to try his hands at civil engineering. Speaking of the same, the actor had once said, “I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. But I didn’t get a good rank, so I got civil engineering. That’s where I lost interest in my studies. If you’re not excited about the field of engineering that you have, you can’t be a good engineer,” reports PTI.

Post joining civil engineering, Jitendra Kumar was frustrated and just asked one question to himself, “Kyun pool girau main? (Why should I build a bridge that could collapse anytime?) That’s more dangerous.” And that was the moment when his journey with TVF started.

It was Biswapati Sarkar, known for his portrayal of Arnub, who invited Jitu to join TVF. Executive Creative Director and Writer at The Viral Fever, Biswapati met Jitu at IIT Kharagpur, where he got to know about his talent.

Post taking a route of acting, earning was the biggest problem for Jitendra Kumar. It was 2015’s Pitchers that taught him how one can easily pay bills through acting.

Must Read: Exclusive! Munisha Khatwani On Nisha Rawal’s Next Step In Karan Mehra Case: “They’re Figuring Out With The Cops & Lawyers…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube