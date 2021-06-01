TVF has turned the scene of all content lovers in India. Right from the YouTube days, they are giving us some quality stuff. And in the last few years, it’s raining masterpieces. The latest to join the list is Aspirants. The show became an instant hit. Now, actor Naveen Kasturia has hinted at its sequel and also spoke about Pitchers season 2.

Naveen plays one of three UPSC aspirants. As usual, he nailed his character that connects instantly. He is hopeful that season 2 is in the pipeline and is totally excited to take it forward. He said, “I think Abhilash’s story is incomplete for now. We haven’t seen how he became an IAS, so ideally there should be a season 2. I just hope TVF is keen on doing a season 2 and they should as season 1 worked so well,” in a chat with SpotboyE.

Naveen Kasturia jokingly mentioned that he is the last person to talk about Aspirants season 2 and everything depends on TVF. He also said of waiting like crazy for Pitchers season 2.

Earlier this year, a line-up was revealed by TVF through a teaser that also featured Pitchers. When asked about it, Naveen Kasturia said, “Even I am teased by that teaser. In a live chat on social media, Arunabh Kumar has said that he has an idea for season 2 and I also hope that they make it.”

Naveen further added that Pitchers would have been a much bigger success if released today.

“When Pitchers came six years ago, the audience was very selective. If it had been released today, it might have been a bigger success and more people would have watched it. I am getting messages for Pitchers now from people who are watching Aspirants, as they have discovered me through Aspirants and are now going back to Pitchers and Thinkistaan, and seeing them,” he added.

