From the last couple of days, The Great Khali has become a trending topic thanks to his Instagram profile. His pictures on Insta are flooded with some absurd comments. To get rid of it, the WWE Hall of Famer has now turned off his comment section.

If you don’t know what we are talking about, go and visit Khali’s Instagram. You will laugh out loud by reading some absolutely weird comments and requests. Some weird comments include- “Sir Upar temperature kitna hai”, “Sir shirt faila ke aasman bana do”, “Sir mark Zuckerberg ki job hadap lo”, “Sir apne chaati pe IPL krwado please” and many more.

No doubt, Khali would be having fun reading out those comments, but it’s quite irritating if such stuff is in plenty. As comments aren’t slowing down, the former WWE wrestler has turned off his comment section on Instagram. Now, even this act of the giant has led to a meme fest on Twitter. And here too, Taarak Mehta’s Jethalal has marked his presence.

Have a look at memes:

The great Khali turned off the comment section. Fans of #KHALI – #KHALI pic.twitter.com/arEfyNaaym — Ayushi Shukla (@itsayushishukla) June 1, 2021

After seeing people's comment , the great #KHALI turned off his comment section 🤣🤣🤣 #KHALI pic.twitter.com/UpTU3wql9J — Ayushi Shukla (@itsayushishukla) June 1, 2021

After this Khali has limited all post comment sections. 🤣🤣😂😂#Thegreatkhali #khali pic.twitter.com/D9tAvlDq9R — True Side Only (@Truesideonly) May 28, 2021

What are your views on Khali turning his comment section off on Instagram? Share with us through comments.

