The cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys a huge fan following but there have been some sequences on the same which led fans scratching their heads in confusion. Not only were the actions of the characters illogical and impractical but also extremely illegal and a punishable offence in the real world. Here is taking a look at some of the scenes which fans of the show picked up on Reddit and which made them go, “What On Earth Is Going On?”

1- Dayaben Wanting To Adopt An Infant Illegally

Getting attached to cute babies is understable. But how on Earth do you think that you can adopt one without any proper documentation? This is what happened when Dayaben (Disha Vakani) wanted to adopt an abandoned infant baby named Khushi just because she awakened her maternal instincts. She also keeps the baby with herself until the latter’s biological mother comes to claim her.

2- Jethalal Taking Signatures Of Babita Ji For A Pan Masala Ad

It wa extremely laughable to see Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) taking signatures of Babita Ji (Munmun Dutta) without her knowledge only to feature her in a Pan Masala advertisement. And mind you, this was after she very blatantly expressed her dislike to endorse products like these. This resulted in her billboards being displayed all over the city.

3- Jethalal And Iyer Becoming Fake Cops

It is not an unknown fact that impersonating any government employee is a criminal offence. So imagine when Jethalal along with Iyer (Tanuj Mahashabde) wore fake police uniforms to pass off as police inspectors. Well, there is a fine line between humor and absurdity and the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sometimes clearly forgot that.

4- Tapu Sena Destroying Bhide’s Scooter

There are some strict traffic laws not only in India but across the world. One of them includes that nobody under 18 or without a driving license can drive any kind of vehicle. Not only Tapu Sena made a fake key of Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar)’s scooter Sakharam but also tried learning to ride it late at night. This lead to the children getting embroiled in an accident and destroying the scooter.

5- Bhide And Madhavi’s Businesses

It is not a hidden fact that you need proper documentation and permission from the society committee before running your own business. But Bhide and his wife Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi) are seen running their own tuition and pickle business without a care in the world. In one of the episodes, Madhavi was also revealed to not have a proper PAN card too.

6- Gokuldham Society Members Filing Fake Police Complaint Against Popatlal

When Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) declares that he is leaving Gokuldham Society with a farewell letter, the residents file a fake police complaint to trace his whereabouts. This is extremely absurd and also an offence with the law. This also lands him in grave trouble.

Which sequence is the most bizarre of them all according to you?

