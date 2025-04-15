When Taarak Mehta's 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Turned A Baddie, Going Topless & Flirting With Men In A Savage Avatar

We’ve all seen the ‘sanskari’ Dayaben played by Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She left the show in 2017, and even after 8 years, the makers are struggling to find an apt replacement. But do you remember when the actress sizzled in a bikini top and went topless for an item song? Scroll below for the lesser-known details!

Disha has been a household name as ‘Dayaben’ since 2008. But her acting chops have not been limited to Television screens. She’s entertained fans on the big screens with pivotal roles in movies like Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s Jodhaa Akbar, Aamir Khan’s Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas, among others.

During her early years, Disha Vakani featured in a sultry avatar in the Marathi song, Bhingri Ga Bhingri. She channeled her inner baddie as she slipped into a bikini top with a plunging neckline and complemented it with a purple shimmery skirt. She could be seen having the time of her life, enjoying with her pals.

In one of the sequences, her leading co-star sends her a flying kiss and goes shirtless with his friends. In order to give it back, Disha Vakani leaves little to the imagination as he goes topless and throws her top at him.

The video broke the internet as soon as netizens noticed the presence of ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani years after its release. In fact, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans had some wild reactions.

A user wrote, “Tapu, Jetha & Bapuji shocked as Daya rocked!”

Another commented, “Iske baad to.. Tappu k papa Babita ko bhul jaenge “

“Producer name is Champak Jain,” a user mocked.

A viewer reacted, “Jethalal will definitely forget Babitaji after watching this”

Another joked, “chacha g died of heart attack”

Disha Vakani is now away from the acting world. She’s enjoying her quality time with her husband, Mayur Padia, and their two children.

