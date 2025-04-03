That Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a heavily publicized relationship with Salman Khan was known to all. The duo started dating in 1999 after falling in love on the sets of their film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, even before their ugly separation, their relationship used to fall prey to several rumors. There were several reports of Salman banging Aishwarya’s door relentlessly and creating a huge ruckus back in 2001. It was said that this incident started the downfall of their relationship which was also being called abusive. In a throwback interview, Aishwarya had addressed these speculations.

According to a Reddit post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a throwback 2001 interview with Filmfare broke her silence on being the alleged victim of abuse in her relationship with Salman Khan. The Devdas actress revealed that people are mistaking her accident from falling down the stairs for her being in an abusive relationship. She said, “That’s the giddy limit. Do I look like a masochist or the sort who’d go through physical or verbal abuse? A year after my accident…when I fell of the stairs, I’m still being asked if I was physically abused. It saddens me that I’m being portrayed as this battered woman. It wasn’t the year of the millennium for me but the malign-um year.”

She furthermore questioned how long will she have to bear this ‘falsehood’ about her relationship with Salman Khan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went on to say, “Salman, Shah Rukh, Hrithik and I have been at the receiving- end this year. How long to endure falsehoods being bandied about as the truth? A lie being constantly repeated gets a validation. Who knows if 100 people tommorow say that the sky is fuschia pink and theorize about it in the papers, someone’s actually going to believe that the sky is pink.”

In this explosive interaction, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had heavily lashed out at the media for spreading false stories about her personal life. Talking about her relationship with Salman Khan, the former couple separated around 2002. The actress started dating Abhishek Bachchan in 2006 and the couple tied the knot in 2007.

