Salman Khan has set a unique post-COVID Eid record at the box office with Sikandar in only three days. The total collection of the action biggie helmed by AR Murugadoss stands at an approximate 84 – 86 crore* and it would still be a journey of two days, before the film enters the 100 crore mark at the box office!

Earns More Than Last Year’s Eid!

Salman Khan has earned more than the lifetime collection of both the Eid releases that arrived last year at the box office! While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned a total of 66 crore, Maidaan earned 53 crore in its lifetime!

Sikandar Box Office Day 3

On the third day of its release, April 1, Tuesday, Sikandar has earned approximately 22 crore* at the box office, which is a drop of almost 33%* at the box office. The three-day total of the action biggie has surpassed the three-day total of Dabangg and Kick, the ninth and tenth-highest opening weekend for a Salman Khan film!

Second Biggest Eid Release Post COVID

Sikandar is now the second biggest Eid release post-COVID, surpassing the lifetime collection of every single Eid release since 2020, except for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Interestingly, only five films have arrived at the box office on Eid in the last five years.

Check out the collection of all the Eid releases of Bollywood post-COVID.

Runway 34 (2022): 32 crore Heropanti 2 (2022): 26.5 crore Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 91 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 66 crore Maidaan (2024): 53 crore Sikandar (2025): 83 – 84 crore*

*denotes estimated figures

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

