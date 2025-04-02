In the era of re-releases, April is gearing up for Hunterrr re-release. The adult comedy starring Gulshan Devaiah, Sai Tamhankar, Radhika Apte and others is all set for re-arrival in the theaters on April 4. Interestingly, the film, that was initially released in 2015 might change the box office history with its release!

Box Office 2015 For Hindi Films!

The year 2015, was the year of comedies! The year’s most profitable film was Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which churned out more profit than Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kangana Ranaut’s film registered a profit of 390%, while Salman Khan’s film delivered a profit of 256%.

Hunterrr Box Office Collection & Profit!

Hunterrr was mounted on a budget of 6 crore and earned 13.50 crore in its lifetime! The adult comedy churned out a profit of 125% at the box office and was the seventh most profitable film of 2015, surpassing the profit of Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo!

Gulshan Devaiah Is Very Close To Beat Deepika Padukone!

With the re-release, the adult comedy is very close to surpassing the profit of the sixth most profitable Hindi film of 2015, Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan! Piku was mounted on a budget of 35 crore, and it churned out a profit of 126% at the box office against its lifetime collection of 79 crore!

Hunterrr Re-Release Target

Gulshan Devaiah‘s Hunterrr needs to earn only 6 lakh at the box office to change the box office history and surpass the profits of Deepika Padukone’s Piku with a collection of 13.56 crore and a profit of 126%!

Check out the most profitable Hindi films of 2015, along with their budget, lifetime collection, and Return on Investment.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: 31 crore | 152 crore | 390% | Super Duper Hit Hate Story 3: 13.2 crore | 53.5 crore | 305% | Super Hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 90 crore | 320.34 crore | 256% | Super Duper Hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: 18 crore | 62 crore | 244% | Super Hit NH 10: 13 crore | 32 crore | 146% | Hit Piku: 35 crore | 79 crore | 126% | Hit Hunterrr: 6 crore | 13.5 crore | 125% | Hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 100 crore | 206.63 crore | 107% | Hit Badlapur: 25 crore | 51.4 crore | 106% | Hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha: 15 crore | 30 crore | 100% | Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: All The Best Pandya Box Office: Malhar Thakar Film Enters Top 10 Highest-Grossing Gujarati Films Post-COVID With Superb Profit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News