Yesterday, we witnessed three major releases: two from Bollywood and one from Hollywood. Interestingly, against Bollywood releases Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Hollywood’s Superman emerged victorious on the opening day. In fact, it earned more than the combined opening day collection of both Bollywood releases. Also, compared to DCEU’s final film, it has scored over 50% higher collection. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 1!

Opens to positive reception

The latest Hollywood superhero film marks the first film of the DCU (DC Universe), after the end of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe). Released yesterday (July 11), it opened to mostly positive reviews from Indian critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. It is being praised for the refreshing reset of the Man of Steel.

How much did Superman earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Released amid decent buzz, Superman earned an estimated 7 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 8.26 crores. This marks a good start for DCU in India, and it’ll be interesting to see how the upcoming films from the universe open.

Since word-of-mouth is good, the film will jump today, and there’s a chance of touching the 10 crore mark. Even tomorrow, it’ll do well, thus packing the opening weekend in the range of 28-30 crores or even more.

Scores much higher than DCEU’s last film

With 7 crores on the opening day, Superman has surpassed DCEU’s final film by a big margin. For those who don’t know, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom marked the end of the DCEU. Released in 2023, Aquaman 2 opened at 4.5 crore net. If compared, the David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan starrer started its run with a 55.55% higher collection than Aquaman 2.

More about the film

The superhero film is directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran and James Gunn, under the banner of DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company. It was reportedly made on a budget of $225 million.

