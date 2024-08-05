James Gunn is a renowned name in Hollywood and received immense success during his time at Marvel Studios. He paved his way to DC Studios and became the co-head. He started his career as a screenwriter and then transitioned into filmmaking. Gunn is both into direction and screenwriting. As he turns 58 years wiser today, we have brought you his last five films at the worldwide box office.

Gunn’s career began his career as a screenwriter at Troma Entertainment with Tromeo and Juliet in 1997. He found success and recognition in the superhero genre, and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise catapulted him to fame, and now all eyes are on him as he makes the upcoming Superman movie with David Corenswet in the lead. He faced a lot of backlash for not going ahead with Henry Cavill after becoming the co-head of the DC Studios. Keep scrolling for the deets.

James Gunn made his directorial debut with 2006’s Slither. It was a sci-fi comedy horror movie written and directed by Gunn and featured Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, and Tania Saulnier in crucial roles. He then did Super in 2010, a superhero movie and thus his first in the superhero genre. James is a multifaceted man who founded a band in 1989, The Icons, and was the group’s lead vocalist. He has also composed music for projects like Scooby-Doo, Movie 43, and others. Marvel Studios hired him, and the first Guardians of the Galaxy came out in 2014. He directed and co-wrote the film, which was both critically and commercially successful.

After a series of bad reviews, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was received with a warm welcome by Marvel fans. Before that, Marvel suffered because of its bad content. It was also Gunn’s last MCU project before parting ways with the studio and moving to DC Studios. For the unversed, in 2018, James’ controversial jokes, allegedly about pedophilia and the Holocaust, resurfaced on social media, resulting in his firing from Marvel by its parent company, Disney.

However, Disney received a lot of criticism for this move. James Gunn’s friends and actors who worked with him on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies protested against it, and he finally returned for the third film. He has tasted success with his MCU films, grossing over $2.4 billion at the worldwide box office. From his debut film Slither in 2006 to 2023’s GOTG Vol 3, Gunn has directed only six movies. Let us check out the collections of his last five movies at the global box office.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 [2023] – $845.46 Million The Suicide Squad [2021] – $167.09 Million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 [2016] – $869.08 Million Guardians of the Galaxy [2014] – $770.88 million Super [2010] – $593.93K

James Gunn’s last five movies earned around $2.65 billion at the worldwide box office, and 10.41% of that was contributed by the Marvel movies’ $2.4 billion gross.

On the professional front, James Gunn is currently busy filming Superman, which will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent and be released in 2025.

