Jeremy Renner recently opened up about Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom and revealed he had no idea about it. He and the other five OG Avengers have an Avengers chat group, and Renner started blowing up the phone once the news went public. He also revealed that they are really good friends, and all of these would not have happened if the Hawkeye actor had not signed the contract with Marvel Studios out of his fear of wearing the tights in his 50s.

Renner was first seen in the MCU in 2011’s Thor but had a very limited screen presence. In 2012, Renner’s Hawkeye had a more prominent role; since then, he has been part of the bigger storyline. He appeared in three Avengers movies and Captain America: Civil War. After the MCU’s Infinity Saga ended with 2019’s Endgame, Renner got his web series, Hawkeye. However, the fans know that once an actor gets into the MCU, they will be doing it for some time. The contract runs long. Jeremy was initially hesitant about signing a long-term contract with Marvel Studios.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jeremy Renner opened up about when he was approached to play Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the MCU. He revealed that Marvel boss Kevin Feige and co-president Lou D’Esposito were clear about the multi-project deal and that he would be playing the role for a long time. The idea of playing a superhero and running around in spandex made Renner skeptical about joining Marvel Studios.

Jeremy Renner recalled, “You’ve got to sign on for a bunch of Avengers films and potential Hawkeye films, kind of sign your life away.” He continued, “I’m like, ‘Wait, I might be 50 in tights.’ That was my main concern. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this. I don’t know if anyone wants to see me in tights at 50.'”

Luckily for the fans, Jeremy put aside his apprehensions about the character and signed the contract with Marvel Studios. The OG Avengers, including Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo, became like a family over the years.

After Robert Downey Jr was recently announced to return as Doctor Doom, Jeremy Renner revealed he had no idea about it. Speaking to US Weekly, the Hawkeye actor said, “I had no idea. The son of a b*tch didn’t say anything to me! We’re good friends. There’s the Avengers family chat. The original six. He said not a peep. I got online and started blowing up his phone like, ‘What’s going on? You’ve been hiding this from us the whole time?’ It’s exciting news. I’m really, really excited about it.”

It would be great to see the original Avengers stars on screen again! Till then, check out the previous Avengers movies and the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

