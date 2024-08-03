Movies are a significant part of our lives; they make us forget about our worries for a few hours. There are films that have collected colossal numbers at the box office and are among the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. Three of the Avengers movies were on the list until Inside Out 2 came around and knocked The Avengers out. Keep scrolling for more.

The Pixar movie dethroned Dune 2’s collections both in the US and worldwide in no time. Inside Out’s sequel is still in no mood to stop at the box office. It will not be surprising if the latest Pixar blockbuster crawls further up on the list of all-time highest earnings.

Inside Out 2 is the sequel to the 2015 movie Inside Out, which won an Oscar for best animated feature. It has recently reached the $1.525 billion cume worldwide by combining its $620.16 domestic cume and $905.1 million overseas numbers. The Pixar animation surpassed Marvel‘s The Avengers’ $1.520 billion globally to take the #10 spot on the highest-grossing film ever list.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Inside Out 2’s total collections included 40.7% of the domestic collections, and the rest, 59.3%, is from overseas. Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films ever here:

10. Inside Out 2 – $1.52 billion

9. The Lion King – $1.66 billion

8. Jurassic World – $1.67 billion

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion

6. Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion

5. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion

4. Titanic – $2.26 billion

3. Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.32 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion

1. Avatar – $2.92 billion

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Inside Out 2 will beat The Avengers’ $623.4 million domestic haul before this weekend ends and be the 12th highest-grossing film ever in the US. It has currently reached the $620.1 million domestic cume. Inside Out’s sequel is aiming for a $640 million run in North America. The movie was released on June 14.

