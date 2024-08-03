Marvel Studios announced its movie slate for 2025, 2026, and 2027, and despite all the delays and setbacks, Wesley Snipes’ Blade is still set for a 2025 release. Keep scrolling to read the complete list of releases for the next three years.

In 2019, Marvel announced two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was going to bring Blade to the MCU after the Marvel character starring Wesley Snipes as the titular day-walking half-vampire vampire slayer proved to be a blockbuster hit for New Line Cinema production after its debut in 1998.

Three years later, after weathering a pandemic, Kebin Fiege finally announced a release date at San Diego Comic-Con, saying “Blade” would premiere on November 3, 2023. However, a few months later, the studio pushed “Blade” from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024.

Amid the ongoing writers’ strike last year, Disney pushed back “Blade’s” release from September 6, 2024, to February 14, 2025. In November 2023, the release date was pushed from February 15, 2025, to November 7, 2025.

Marvel recently released its movie slate for the next three years, and by the looks of it, they are standing by Balde’s November 7, 2025 premiere. Here are the upcoming MCU releases for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027.

MCU has four titled releases for 2025, including Captain America: Brave New World, followed by Thunderbolts* (the updated title of Thunderbolts). This will be closely followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps before ending the year with Blade. Find release dates below:

February 14 – ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

May. 2 – ‘Thunderbolts’

July 25 – ‘Fantastic Four’

November 7 – ‘Blade’

Meanwhile, for 2026, Marcel Studios has announced two untitled releases and set a release date for Avengers Doomsday’ starring Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom.

February 13 – TBA

May 1 – ‘Avengers Doomsday’

November 6 – TBA

2027, we will see another Avengers film premiere and two untitled releases.

May 7 – ‘Avengers Secret Wars’

July 23 – TBA

November 5 – TBA

It should be noted that a third untitled Marvel movie, which was scheduled for July 24, 2026, has been removed from the calendar.

