The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the rim of changing the course of their content by branching out into the types of Superheroes and the groups that the comics have introduced for over decades now. While the Avengers, the Skrulls, the Mutants, and much more are having them under the spotlight at the moment, there is a team that is waiting to bloom in the main scene. We are indeed talking about Midnight Sons, who are lurking in the timeline right now and waiting for Mahershala Ali’s Blade to have their own league walking with the prominent gang. But there’s an upsetting update.

For the unversed, Blade has been in the making at the Marvel Cinematic Universe for as long as we know, and Mahershala Ali has been the name headlining it forever. He even managed to make a voice appearance in Eternals in a post-credit scene involving Kit Harington’s Black Knight. But nothing post that featured the character that is setting up the Midnight Sons.

While the project has faced multiple roadblocks with shuffles in the backend and many other changes that it has gone through in the past couple of years, it seems like the doom is not ending for Blade anytime soon. The latest update has suggested that the studio has gone back to scratch with the Mahershala Ali starrer by scrapping the entire developed project. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As revealed on X by a scooper who goes by the name Taverna Marvel, Disney is going back to scratch with Blade. The post says that the studio has scrapped the script of the movie shaped till now entirely to begin fresh, adding another roadblock to the already tumultuous journey of the movie. The scooper does not give any reasons for the wild change.

Meanwhile, Blade has the responsibility to make way for Midnight Sons, which includes Black Knight (Kit Harington), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Ghost Rider (there’s a tug of war between Nicolas Cage and Keanu Reeves to play him), and Sorceress Jennifer Kale (yet to enter). There is also a possibility Morbius and Doctor Strange join them at some point, too. However, everything is in the future, which doesn’t seem smooth for the project.

Directed by Yann Demage, Blade is slated for February 14, 2025, as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

