While the Marvel Cinematic Universe now struggles to find back the winning streak it was on once and shape projects that are lucrative enough for fans to join them back positively, the rumour mill doesn’t stop. While many of the rumours that we hear are true and some blatant hoax, this doesn’t change the way we consume them, with anticipation. As we progress with phase 5 and now wait for the release of The Marvels, a latest report has said that the studio was busy shaping up Ghost Rider and this could be the moment Keanu Reeves enters the MCU.

One of the most anticipated and demanded characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has forever been the Ghost Rider. The mystic character has been of interest for many reasons, the top most being he will bring the Midnight Sons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally. Add to it that Keanu Reeves has been attached to projects since forever, and it is even his dream Marvel role.

Now if the reports are anything to go by, it seems like Keanu Reeves’ dream might be turning into reality, because Marvel bosses were developing a solo Ghost Rider project before the Hollywood Strike began. This has to be the most exciting news to begin our weeks with. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a viral post on X, formerly called Twitter, a scoopster with the hand My Time To Shine Hello has said that Marvel was developing a solo Ghost Rider project before the Hollywood strikes started and they even plan to go back to it once the industry is back on track. Which means this could be anything from a movie, to a show, to a special presentation.

New Ghost Rider solo project was in development pre-strikes. They will move forward with it post-strikes pic.twitter.com/yDDr4VMnhK — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 20, 2023

The interesting, part is that Keanu Reeves has been rumoured to be playing Ghost Rider for ages now. We even know that Kevin Feige takes every character to him first, and add to it Ghost Rider is his dream character. So we already know that there is no way Kevin is working on this and not approaching Reeves first.

In the past, on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show, when the John Wick Star was asked which Marvel Cinematic Universe character will the 10-year-old Keanu Reeves love to play, he had said, “10-year-old Reeves would want to — I think he’d probably want to be Ghost Rider.”

