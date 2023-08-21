While it seems like James Gunn is focusing all his time and energy is only shaping Superman: Legacy, it is the project that is making the most number of headlines. But the DCU co-boss is also looking into other projects. We already know that he has a confirmed line up for Chapter One: Gods And Monsters, he is developing multiple Justice League projects, and if that wasn’t enough there are also the HBO Max. While all of this is a fodder for discussion, the biggest question after finding that David Corenswet is the new Superman, is who will be the next Batman. What if we tell you it’s John Krasinski?

For the unversed, as Gunn introduced Superman: Legacy as the very first movie, the fans and audience were sure there will be Batman joining him on that roster. The line up for Chapter One included The Brave And The Bold, a comic series with Batman in the centre. James and Peter Safran have decided to change the entire face of DCU and are recasting almost every possible superhero.

So, we were prepared to see a new Bruce Wayne after Henry Cavill’s unceremonious exit, and Ben Affleck confirming his adieu. Reports now suggest that James Gunn has found his new Batman for The Brave And The Bold in a Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, and seems like he is bringing another actor in the DCU from his Marvel umbrella. Reed Richards alumni John Krasinski is now rumoured to be the new Bruce Wayne. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a viral post on X (formerly called Twitter), a scoopster operating from a handle named MCMCulture, John Krasinski has been roped into DCU to play Batman in The Brave And The Bold and probably in the future projects. There is no confirmation on the same from either parties, but the insider is pretty confident about their gossip. The post also talks about Andy Muschietti directing the movie, which was already confirmed by James Gunn himself.

RUMOR: John Krasinski to play Batman in ‘THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD’.

Andy Muschietti will directing.

(Via: @BATMANONFILM ) pic.twitter.com/guTEkPnpBu — 《MCMCULTURE》 (@mcuculture) August 20, 2023

However, The Flash making Warner Bros suffer a staggering loss and continuing to hire Andy Muschietti for a Batman movie shows how much trust the studio has in the filmmaker. However, we are now excited to see how John Krasinski takes over Gotham after Ben Affleck and while Robert Pattinson continues to be Bruce Wayne in an alternate timeline if this rumour happens to be true. Meanwhile, John, who plays the iconic Reed Richards in MCU’s Doctor Strange 2, has already confirmed that him playing Reed in Fantastic Four Reboot is unlikely. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

